4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Kent
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Rain Showers Likely
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
