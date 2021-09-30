Spicer Daily Weather Forecast
SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
