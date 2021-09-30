CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Yuma

Yuma News Alert
 5 days ago

YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cCm2zDR00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Yuma, CO
With Yuma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

