Daily Weather Forecast For Cut Bank
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0