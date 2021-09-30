Milbank Daily Weather Forecast
MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
