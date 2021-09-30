Camden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
