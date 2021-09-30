CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Bow, NE

Another cloudy day in Broken Bow — make the most of it with these activities

Broken Bow Voice
Broken Bow Voice
 5 days ago

(BROKEN BOW, NE.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Broken Bow, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Broken Bow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0cCm2r9d00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Ne
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Broken Bow Voice

Broken Bow Voice

Broken Bow, NE
12
Followers
269
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Broken Bow Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy