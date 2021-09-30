Phillips Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
