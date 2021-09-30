West. Point Weather Forecast

WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.