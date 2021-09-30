Sutton Weather Forecast
SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
