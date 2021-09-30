Stevenson Daily Weather Forecast

STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



