Galivants Ferry Daily Weather Forecast
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0