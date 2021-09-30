Thursday set for rain in Scott City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Thursday is set to be rainy in Scott City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Scott City:

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 51 °F 8 to 16 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.