Daily Weather Forecast For Hinckley
HINCKLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
