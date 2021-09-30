Weather Forecast For Cotulla
COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
