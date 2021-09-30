CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cotulla, TX

Weather Forecast For Cotulla

Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 5 days ago

COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cCm2aOW00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cotulla, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Nws
Cotulla Times

Cotulla Times

Cotulla, TX
25
Followers
273
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cotulla Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy