Delta Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight High 34 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Light Snow Likely High 35 °F, low 21 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Light Snow Likely High 22 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Light Snow Likely High 28 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



