CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta Junction, AK

Delta Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Delta Junction Journal
Delta Junction Journal
 5 days ago

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xJ96_0cCm2XhD00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight

    • High 34 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Light Snow Likely

    • High 35 °F, low 21 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Light Snow Likely

    • High 22 °F, low 21 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Light Snow Likely

    • High 28 °F, low 18 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta Junction, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction, AK
7
Followers
176
Post
812
Views
ABOUT

With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy