Delta Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Light Snow Likely
- High 35 °F, low 21 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Light Snow Likely
- High 22 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Light Snow Likely
- High 28 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
