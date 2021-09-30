Weather Forecast For Telluride

TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 55 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 51 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



