Weather Forecast For Telluride
TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
