CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Telluride, CO

Weather Forecast For Telluride

Telluride News Alert
Telluride News Alert
 5 days ago

TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cCm2WoU00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Telluride, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Telluride News Alert

Telluride News Alert

Telluride, CO
8
Followers
269
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Telluride News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy