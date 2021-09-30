CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

In-Person Engineering Career Fair

 6 days ago

The Fall Engineering Career Fair at the University of Iowa will be held on Thursday, September 30 from 12:00-4:00 PM in the Iowa Memorial Union - the 2nd Floor Ballroom and the Main Lounge. The fair is geared towards students seeking Spring and Summer 2022 internships and co-ops as well as students graduating in Spring 2022. All students are encouraged to attend whether you are actively searching for a full-time, co-op or internship position, or are simply attending to network and explore careers and companies.

IN THIS ARTICLE
