Munising, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Munising

 5 days ago

MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cCm2Hop00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

