4-Day Weather Forecast For Munising

MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.