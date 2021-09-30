4-Day Weather Forecast For Munising
MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
