NLRB memo says athletes at private universities are employees. Here's what that could mean for schools.

The question of whether or not college athletes should be able to unionize has been a big one over the years. It became a major issue in 2015 when several Northwestern football players sought the ability to unionize but were denied by the National Labor Relations Board. At the time, the board decided that the potentially wide-ranging impacts of unionization on college sports would not have promoted “stability in labor relations.” However, they left the door open for the possibility of unionization in the future.

