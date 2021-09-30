CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLRB memo says athletes at private universities are employees. Here's what that could mean for schools.

By Hilary Burns
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest signal of the changing collegiate-athletics landscape, Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, said in a Wednesday memorandum that athletes at private universities should be considered employees under the National Labor Relations Act. “Indeed, players at academic institutions perform services for their colleges and...

NLRB announcement marks major change for college athletes at private schools

The question of whether or not college athletes should be able to unionize has been a big one over the years. It became a major issue in 2015 when several Northwestern football players sought the ability to unionize but were denied by the National Labor Relations Board. At the time, the board decided that the potentially wide-ranging impacts of unionization on college sports would not have promoted “stability in labor relations.” However, they left the door open for the possibility of unionization in the future.
9/29/21 NLRB Memo

The memorandum issued by National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo Wednesday afternoon. The document asserts certain college athletes are employees of their universities and should be able to petition for rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
NLRB memo: College football players are employees

College athletes who earn millions for their schools are employees, the National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer said in guidance released Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and negotiate over their working conditions. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
College Athletes Are Employees, NLRB Counsel Says

In a memorandum to National Labor Relations Board regional directors and other agency officials on Wednesday, NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo announced her view that college athletes have statutory rights consistent with employee recognition under the National Labor Relations Act. While not of itself a change in law that allows athletes to be paid wages for playing sports in college, the memo is another step on the road of treating college athletes as actual laborers and not mere amateur students. The NLRB has jurisdiction over private employees, meaning private colleges and universities. It does not have jurisdiction over public universities, which...
NLRB: "Certain" College Athletes Are Employees, Have Right To Unionize

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo issued a memo Wednesday asserting that “certain” college athletes are statutory employees and should be given the right to unionize, among other protections. Abruzzo also says that misclassifying the employees simply as “student-athletes” misleads them into believing they are not entitled to...
What could the rejection of the NCAA's "student-athlete" label mean for US workers everywhere?

On September 29, the top lawyer at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), Jennifer Abruzzo, issued a memo declaring that the institutions of college sports — including the NCAA, its member conferences, and universities — are misclassifying players as “student-athletes,” rather than employees entitled to basic worker protections and benefits. Abruzzo added that she would take legal action wherever the agency has jurisdiction under the National Labor Relations Act if the practice continues.
EXPLAINER: NLRB Memo Says College Athletes Are Employees

College athletes who make millions for their schools moved one step closer to gaining the rights afforded private sector workers when the top lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo they should be treated as employees of the school. The memo issued on Wednesday by NLRB...
EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees

College athletes who make millions for their schools moved one step closer to gaining the rights afforded private sector workers when the top lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo they should be treated as employees of the school. The memo issued on Wednesday by NLRB...
EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees

College athletes who make millions for their schools moved one step closer to gaining the rights afforded private sector workers when the top lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo they should be treated as employees of the school. The memo issued on Wednesday by NLRB...
