NLRB memo says athletes at private universities are employees. Here's what that could mean for schools.
In the latest signal of the changing collegiate-athletics landscape, Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, said in a Wednesday memorandum that athletes at private universities should be considered employees under the National Labor Relations Act. “Indeed, players at academic institutions perform services for their colleges and...www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0