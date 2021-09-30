Daily Weather Forecast For Deer River
DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
