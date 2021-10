WELCOME TO THE NUEVA MIRANDILLA STADIUM!!! The cozy home of Cádiz in the beautiful region of Andalusian is the site of an important La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one in desperate need of three points to calm things down after a dreadful last 10 days and Ronald Koeman coaching for his job. Barça really need this one, and you can join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO