CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.thehollywoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Frances Haugen: How one Facebook worker unfriended the giant social network

Less than two years after Facebook hired Frances Haugen to help correct dangerous distortions spilling across its platform, she had seen enough.The idealism she and countless others had invested in promises by the world’s biggest social network to fix itself had been woefully misplaced. The harm Facebook and sibling Instagram were doing to users was rivaled only by the company’s resistance to change, she concluded. And the world beyond Facebook needed to know.When the 37-year-old data scientist went before Congress and the cameras last week to accuse Facebook of pursuing profit over safety, it was likely the most consequential choice...
INTERNET
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Execs ‘Shocked’ by Zuckerberg Plan to Artificially Boost Flattering News Stories, Says Report

If you’ve spotted a bunch of stories on your Facebook newsfeed that make Mark Zuckerberg look like one of the coolest guys on Earth, a report from The New York Times might help explain why. The newspaper reports it has obtained details of the social network’s new plan to fix its image problem, and it’s said to include the artificial boosting of pro-Facebook stories on the newsfeeds of its billions of users. The NYT’s sources said the plan—known internally as “Project Amplify”—was personally signed off on by Zuckerberg, and even involved pushing pro-Facebook news items written by Facebook staff. According to the Times, some executives were “shocked” by the proposal when it was put forward in January. Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne denied to the Times that its approach has shifted, saying: “People deserve to know the steps we’re taking to address the different issues facing our company—and we’re going to share those steps widely.”
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
flickprime.com

Darcey & Stacey Silva Look Unrecognizable in Edited Photo

Darcey Silva shared a photograph of herself and her an identical twin Stacey on her Instagram tales, and the TLC stars regarded fully completely different than they do on TV. The picture obtained loads of consideration on Reddit, the place two threads had been created to debate it. It was...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Court Documents Reveal Feds Demanded Google Identify Anyone Who Searched for Certain Names

The federal government asked Google to siphon personal data on certain users for investigators to peruse, newly obtained court documents reveal. The case occurred in 2019 when investigators in Wisconsin were searching for men they believed had trafficked a minor, according to court documents obtained and published by Forbes on Monday. Google cooperated with a “keyword warrant” to provide information on anyone who searched for her name, address, and two spellings of her mother’s name. The documents didn’t specify how many users were affected by the request.
LAW
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
INTERNET
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave. In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Verge

Facebook has finally given a reason for the six-hour outage Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.
INTERNET
Grazia

A Photographer Deleted Her Friend’s Wedding Pictures In Front Of Them After Getting Annoyed - And It’s Divided The Internet

Another day, another viral .. Forum 'Am I the Asshole' (an online space to find out if you are in the wrong in an argument) was buzzing with over 2,000 comments. The engagement stems from user Icy Reserve 6995 story and question. The user posed the question’ Am I the asshole for deleting my friend’s wedding pictures in front of them?’ Now, this statement without context does sound very savage – but let’s get into the story for a fair understanding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie 'Built Himself Into A Killer' As Seen In Disturbing Facebook Posts, Expert Says

Dog the Bounty Hunter has recently discovered disturbing details on Brian Laundrie and Facebook page while looking for the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The reality star, who became one of the famous people to help find the fugitive, has shared some of his terrifying discoveries to The Sun, revealing his fears that Laundrie might really be a serial killer.
CELEBRITIES
107.7 WGNA

New TiK Tok Lug Nut ‘Prank’ is not Funny and it Could be Deadly

This is not a funny new Tik Tok challenge, this is illegal, criminal and someone could die from it. Another social media challenge pushing the limits, this one loosening lug nuts on the wheels of cars. Police are warning people of this dangerous trend and there have been a couple of instances of wheels falling off vehicles while they are being driven. Luckily, so far, there haven't been any injuries from this dangerous trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
investing.com

Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu

Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu. The crypto community said the EverGrow coin is the next big thing in the crypto space. Some crypto analysts and experts compared the coin to Shiba Inu, Safemoon and more. Shiba Inu, Safemoon, and Baby Dogecoin seem to have a...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
utrgvrider.com

Astrology Rider: Week of Oct. 11

Aries-An Aries wants to be perceived as strong by others because weakness is often a characteristic flaw, in their opinion. Know that yielding your power is not always a sign of weakness but, rather, trust. Taurus-In the past, you have been labeled a pushover. Your strong desire for social respect...
LIFESTYLE
WashingtonExaminer

Kamala Harris's NASA video featured child actors

The first installment of Vice President Kamala Harris’s YouTube Originals space series featured child actors who auditioned for their roles in the project. Trevor Bernardino, a 13-year-old actor from Carmel, California, and one of five teenagers featured in the video, was asked to submit a monologue discussing something he is passionate about and three questions for a world leader, according to an interview with KSBW TV. Trevor then interviewed with the production director.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy