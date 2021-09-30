Creative Matters with Nicole Hodges Persley

The end of days is something many folks like to talk about, and even obsess about. There are many preachers who have made a business out of predicting the end of time. They make money off of that work, too. There have been dozens of groups of people over the centuries who’ve busied themselves with trying to discern the end of this world. Some of them were out for fame or for money. Some were just sadly-deluded fringe-dwelling nut jobs. Others seemed motivated by genuine concern for their little flocks and in helping them prepare for what they truly perceived to be some kind of private revelation which they believe God had shared with them. The one thing all these groups have had in common is that they’ve been wrong.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO