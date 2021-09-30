CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Creative Matters with Nicole Hodges Persley

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Limitless Fun: Cultivating World Changing Creativity”. This interactive talk will explore how acts of fun and play can be read as radical acts of empathy that can inspire communities of care in scholarly, artistic, and workplace environments. Dr. Hodges Persley will discuss how we can cultivate fun and play as ciphers of creativity that help us improvise, refine, and perform strategies of resistance that protect limitless environments of fun.

events.uiowa.edu

moversmakers.org

Creativity in the everyday

Snarky political memes on Facebook, squirrel obstacle races and the guy on TikTok skating to Fleetwood Mac have all helped me in little ways to get through the pandemic. Other social media content, has of course, infuriated me. And there was one meme that popped up on my feed during the first few months that struck terror in my heart.
CINCINNATI, OH
Emerald Media

Creativity in isolation

In March 2020, when the pandemic first hit, Malik Lovette found himself without a studio space to create his art. He began sleeping on his friend’s couch in order to use their garage to continue creating, he said. With the shutdowns, Lovette found that he had to get creative with the materials he used — he found woodblocks by a dumpster that he used to make furniture and started getting commission requests from his parent’s friends.
EUGENE, OR
uiowa.edu

October Note from Liz

Welcome to October 2021! Our semester is flying by as the midterm season is upon us. I encourage everyone to keep studying, take time for mental breaks to take care of yourself, and have some fun as we can feel Fall in the air!. This month we continue our celebration...
SOCIETY
ncsu.edu

‘Community Matters Here’: Inside NC State’s Creative Writing MFA Program

When Meghan Tanaka was preparing to graduate from the University of Mississippi with a double major in English and philosophy in 2020, she knew she wanted to go on to pursue a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing with a specialization in poetry. What she didn’t know was which of the hundreds of MFA programs in the United States she should apply to.
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Creative Arts Workshop

It is the start of the spooky season, and what's a better way to celebrate than getting creative with some friends? Join us for pumpkins painting, journaling, black-out poetry, short-story writing, and 5-min playwriting! Light snacks will be provided. Works completed after the event can either be submitted to student-run literary magazines on campus or displayed in the ISSE office (152 IMU).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

uiowa.edu

Prairie Lights Virtual | Ash Davidson in conversation with Madhuri Vijay

Please join us for a reading and conversation with Ash Davidson to celebrate the release of Damnation Spring. She will be joined in conversation by Madhuri Vijay. To join this virtual event, register here. Publisher's Weekly says of Damnation Spring, "Davidson’s impressive debut chronicles life in a working-class community so...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uiowa.edu

Obermann Humanities 3-Minute Thesis

The Obermann Center's 2021 Humanities Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) will take place on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00–5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Our 3MT is specially designed to feature the work of UI humanities graduate students. The 3MT event challenges graduate students to articulate their complex research clearly and concisely to non-specialist audiences in three minutes or fewer. The presented research can be a student’s thesis or PhD work, research related to an internship or other outside project, or research pertaining to a specific class. The only requirement is that it is the student’s research and that it has a humanities focus.The winner will receive $250 and directly advance to the campus-wide 3MT final on November 12, 2021. Obermann Humanities 3MT participants may or may not choose to participate in the campus-wide 3MT contest. The winner of the Obermann Humanities 3MT, however, will advance to and be required to participate in the UI finals. Please note that the Graduate College is offering four free workshops to help participants prepare for the 2021 3MT.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

2021 William Anthony Conservation Lecture - Peter D. Verheyen: Down the Rabbit Hole: Embracing experience and serendipity in a life of research, binding practice, and publishing

The UI Libraries Conservation and Collections Care Department presents the 2021 William Anthony Conservation Lecture:. Save the date for this year's online event with special guest Peter D. Verheyen!. Thursday, September 30 at 6:00 PM CST on Zoom. Free to attend, all are welcome. REGISTER NOW. About the lecture series:
ENVIRONMENT
uiowa.edu

TILE Essentials

TILE Essentials is the Center for Teaching’s intensive two-part workshop that focuses on active-learning pedagogies implemented by instructors who teach in TILE (as well as other) classrooms. The workshop will focus on team-based, inquiry-guided teaching and learning. Part I: Friday, Oct. 1, 2 to 4:30 p.m. in Main Library 1022...
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

In-Person Engineering Career Fair

The Fall Engineering Career Fair at the University of Iowa will be held on Thursday, September 30 from 12:00-4:00 PM in the Iowa Memorial Union - the 2nd Floor Ballroom and the Main Lounge. The fair is geared towards students seeking Spring and Summer 2022 internships and co-ops as well as students graduating in Spring 2022. All students are encouraged to attend whether you are actively searching for a full-time, co-op or internship position, or are simply attending to network and explore careers and companies.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Math Physics Seminar - Mr. George Hulsey, UCSB

"Bootstrapping 1d Quantum Mechanics" (Continuation of Professor David Berenstein's talk last week): I will discuss numerical implementation of the bootstrap method for quantum mechanics. The bootstrap uses the equations of motion of the system to find recursions between certain expectation values in an energy eigenstate. Combined with positivity of the expectation value of any positive operator (what one calls unitarity), one finds relations to classic problems in mathematics: the moment problem. Continuing the introduction from last week I will show some of the gory details, but move on to focus on numerical implementation of the method for various systems. I will show that the bootstrap effectively reproduces highly non-trivial non-perturbative predictions, shows coherence the semiclassical picture, and reproduces the band structure of periodic potentials. I will comment on algorithmic issues and outlooks for the method.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Jay Vornhagen, PhD

Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) with questions. Consternation over colonization: Klebsiella pneumoniae in the gut. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA

