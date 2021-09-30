Daily Weather Forecast For Falls City
FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
