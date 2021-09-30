CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb, IL

WIU LEJA Professors: The Effect of COVID-19 on Police Departments

wiu.edu
 6 days ago

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL -- More than 224.7 million people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, and more than 4.6 million have perished as of Sept. 13, 2021. By the same date in the United States, more than 40.9 million contracted the virus, while nearly 700,000 died. In addition to the extreme health ramifications of the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19 has negatively affected industries, governments, non-governmental organizations and non-profit entities, among others, around the globe.

www.wiu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Local police department feeling effects of lack of recruits

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police departments across the country are experiencing shortages of officers, including in Central Pa. One of those departments dealing with this is the DuBois Police Department, which is short three full-time officers right now, as well as several part-time positions. 15 full-time officers are currently on staff, and due to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
cityofsoledad.com

Police Department

The Soledad Police Department has 21 sworn law enforcement officers and three civilian personnel. Our staff is responsible for providing high-quality services to the visitors, residents, and businesses in our community. We pride ourselves on our diversity and the positive working relationship that we have fostered with the citizens of our community.
SOLEDAD, CA
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Health
Macomb, IL
Crime & Safety
Macomb, IL
Health
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
City
Lexington, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
CBS DFW

Texas Man Headed To Federal Prison For Posting COVID-19 ‘Licking’ Hoax On Social Media

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A Texas man will spend more than a year in federal prison for spreading a hoax related to COVID-19 on social media. Court records show Christopher Charles Perez posted two threatening messages on Facebook in April 2020, falsely claiming he paid someone infected with COVID-19 to “lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away” from the businesses, the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release.
TEXAS STATE
Denver Post

A guide to COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

If you spend much time on social media, you’ve probably seen posts with questionable information about COVID-19 vaccines. A member of Congress recently compared vaccine requirements to expecting everyone to take a Tylenol in order to make her headache better, implying that if you protect yourself, other people’s decisions are irrelevant. Others have taken spun news about “breakthrough” infections among vaccinated people as evidence that no one should bother getting the shot.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police Departments#Wiu#Covid 19#Wiu Leja#Security Magazine#Macomb Moline
KDVR.com

How effective is natural COVID-19 immunity?

DENVER (KDVR) — Natural immunity data isn’t drilled down in Colorado, but it makes the difference between 55% of Coloradans being immune to COVID-19 and 70%. The University of Colorado School of Public Health says people who caught COVID-19 have comparable immunity rates to vaccinations. According to a COVID modeling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jhon Adil

Covid-19: Worldwide organizational efforts in reducing the effects of Coronavirus

The United States is facing an increase in Covid 19. This summer as more contagious delta varieties spread. According to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, more than 614,000 Americans have died and more than 4.2 million have died worldwide. Alarming ahead fatal circumstances if in case neglected.
KRQE News 13

Community helps crossing guard after lingering COVID-19 effects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A northeast Albuquerque neighborhood is coming together to help a beloved crossing guard suffering with lingering impacts from COVID-19. Even on a gloomy, fall morning, off Academy Hills and Concordia, there is a bright spot. “Morning,” said Charlie Gonzales as he waves to kids and cars...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy