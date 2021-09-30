CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Thursdays with Anna & Fyodor

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExhibition curator Dr. Anna Barker will be in the Main Library Gallery from 3:00pm - 5:00pm for casual discussions about Fyodor Dostoevsky, his works, and the exhibit. Feel free to drop in any time during this event to meet Dr. Barker and ask questions. About the exhibit: From Revolutionary Outcast...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Serge Gainsbourg snap is highlight of AFP photo auction

A photo of French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg burning a bank note during a 1984 television broadcast was the star lot of an auction Sunday of selected images from AFP's photo archives dating back decades. Prints of daily life across five decades but also of war, sport and stars from the glitzy worlds of music, cinema, fashion and art also went under the hammer at a Parisian events space and online.
PHOTOGRAPHY
uiowa.edu

UI alum Daniel Alarcón receives MacArthur ‘genius grant’

Writer and radio producer Daniel Alarcón, who received a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop in 2004, was named a recipient of a 2021 MacArthur Fellowship, also known as the “genius grant.”. Alarcón’s work explores social, cultural, and linguistic ties that connect individuals across...
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

New Conversations on African Art

What's new with African art and research surrounding it today?. Find out in a three-part, roundtable series featuring ten scholars working in art history, anthropology, visual art, curation, sociology, and communication. Dr. Cory Gundlach, curator of African arts will moderate three online events anchored by a central question: “With special...
VISUAL ART
classical-music.com

Images (Anna Lapwood)

Works by N Boulanger, Britten, Debussy, Frances-Hoad, Gowers, Messiaen, Ravel et al. This debut solo album brilliantly played by the rising young organist Anna Lapwood should certainly engage organ aficionados, especially fans of the grand Harrison & Harrison instrument in Ely Cathedral – the complete specification of which is tabulated in Lapwood’s detailed booklet notes. Whether her choice and ordering of items will satisfy general listeners is a more open question.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fyodor Dostoevsky
uiowa.edu

Creative Matters with Nicole Hodges Persley

“Limitless Fun: Cultivating World Changing Creativity”. This interactive talk will explore how acts of fun and play can be read as radical acts of empathy that can inspire communities of care in scholarly, artistic, and workplace environments. Dr. Hodges Persley will discuss how we can cultivate fun and play as ciphers of creativity that help us improvise, refine, and perform strategies of resistance that protect limitless environments of fun.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Film Club: MACROSS - DO YOU REMEMBER LOVE? (1984)

Adapted with heavy changes in the United States as Robotech, The Super Dimension Fortress Macross is one of Japan’s most unique mecha anime franchises, and the landmark 1984 film Do You Remember Love? is a perfect cross-section of the series’ core elemental triptych: Passionate love triangles, soaring in-universe pop music, and giant transforming robots (which may look familiar, since Macross creator Shoji Kawamori also came up with the look of Optimus Prime and friends). If that sounds like a weird combination, it may prove even more surprising than you think, because Do You Remember Love? is a truly mind-blowing experience, with dizzying storytelling and some of the 80’s most spectacular animation. Commercially unavailable in the United States due to decades-long rights disputes, you won’t want to miss seeing this influential classic on the big screen, and learning the meaning of ‘proto-culture’ along the way.
COMICS
uiowa.edu

October Note from Liz

Welcome to October 2021! Our semester is flying by as the midterm season is upon us. I encourage everyone to keep studying, take time for mental breaks to take care of yourself, and have some fun as we can feel Fall in the air!. This month we continue our celebration...
SOCIETY
classical-music.com

Anna Thorvaldsdóttir: Enigma

Although its name suggests connections with spectralism, US-based Spektral Quartet champions a wide range of contemporary music, supporting new pieces through an innovative concert series ‘Once More, With Feeling!’, in which debut works receive an immediate second performance, bolstered by on-stage conversations with the composer. Enigma, co-commissioned by the ensemble, Carnegie Hall and Washington Performing Arts – and receiving its first outing on record here – is a sonic portrayal of the halo of light seen around darkened objects (a penumbra).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#Opera#Gallery#Historical Events#Anna Fyodor#Revolutionary Outcast#Russian#University Of Iowa#Spiritual Themes
uiowa.edu

Esteban and the Children of the Sun

Esteban and The Children of the Sun is a musical suite that imagines and interprets the tricontinental journey of Esteban of Azemmour, the 16th-century Moroccan explorer and first documented African to travel across the North American lands of present-day southwestern United States. A multi-media production combining music with dialogue, images...
IOWA CITY, IA
Variety

‘Six’ Review: Long Live These Broadway Queens

Strutting strong, arms akimbo and ready for a royal rumble, the sextet of cheeky spouses of King Henry VIII take to the stage in triumph — not just over the much-married monarch who did them wrong, but also in celebration of the deferred Broadway bow of the musical “Six,” shut down by the pandemic last year just hours before its scheduled opening night. But these ladies have been waiting for centuries even, ready to give some perspective and personality to their reductive footnote in history, as echoed in the schoolyard chant: “Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived.” You can now add...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book, nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr's multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See," also made the list. Groff, a finalist in 2015 for her marital saga “Fates and Furies” and in 2018 for her story collection “Florida,” joins an elite group of authors including Vladimir Nabokov and Rachel Carson who have been cited for three books in a row. The other fiction finalists announced Tuesday are Laird Hunt's...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film ‘You Are Not My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section. It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan. The film centers on a teenage girl named Char (Hazel Doupe) whose mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken) goes missing only to return with an increasingly frightening change in personality. She might look and sound the same, but Angela’s behavior has taken a dark turn, as if she has been replaced by a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Gambling
Country
Russia
Variety

12 Horror Audiobooks That Will Chill Your Blood

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When you’re in the mood for a really good scare, a well-crafted horror novel is often the best place to turn. While movies and TV shows might reach a wider audience, frequent horror readers know that the written word is practically unmatched when it comes to delivering potent chills. Perhaps that’s because the reader is forced to use their own imagination to fill in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Reads From ‘Grapes of Wrath’ in Prologue to Migrants Odyssey Doc ‘Ants’ – Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

When Bruce Springsteen recorded his 1995 album “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” the Boss admitted he hadn’t read John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” — of which Tom Joad is the protagonist — until after the album’s release. Looking to perhaps remedy that oversight, Springsteen has agreed to read soulfully from “The Grapes of Wrath” for an upcoming doc titled “Ants,” about the plight of migrants crossing from Africa and Asia into Europe, directed by Italian journalist and filmmaker Valerio Nicolosi. When Italian indie film producer Davide Azzolini reached out to Springsteen through his manager Jon Landau, asking him to read...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy