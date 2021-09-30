What Is Critical Race Theory?: Perspectives from Business, Law, & Sociology

On July 1, 2021, Iowa House File 802 became law. Though the Act does not specifically mention “Critical Race Theory,” CRT was cited in discussions of the Act, and the Act restricts when and where the framework’s historical, social, and legal tools for understanding race-based inequities may be taught. But what is critical race theory, and how has it become the focus of acts and editorials? On Thursday, September 30, at 7:00 p.m. CST, a legal scholar, a sociologist, and a community advocate for the business community will attempt to answer these questions.