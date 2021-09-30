CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

What Is Critical Race Theory?: Perspectives from Business, Law, & Sociology

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 1, 2021, Iowa House File 802 became law. Though the Act does not specifically mention “Critical Race Theory,” CRT was cited in discussions of the Act, and the Act restricts when and where the framework’s historical, social, and legal tools for understanding race-based inequities may be taught. But what is critical race theory, and how has it become the focus of acts and editorials? On Thursday, September 30, at 7:00 p.m. CST, a legal scholar, a sociologist, and a community advocate for the business community will attempt to answer these questions.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa City, IA
Business
City
Iowa City, IA
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Sociology#Critical Race Theory#Iowa House#Crt#Ui College Of Law#Sexuality Studies

Comments / 0

Community Policy