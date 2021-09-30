Film Club: MACROSS - DO YOU REMEMBER LOVE? (1984)

Adapted with heavy changes in the United States as Robotech, The Super Dimension Fortress Macross is one of Japan’s most unique mecha anime franchises, and the landmark 1984 film Do You Remember Love? is a perfect cross-section of the series’ core elemental triptych: Passionate love triangles, soaring in-universe pop music, and giant transforming robots (which may look familiar, since Macross creator Shoji Kawamori also came up with the look of Optimus Prime and friends). If that sounds like a weird combination, it may prove even more surprising than you think, because Do You Remember Love? is a truly mind-blowing experience, with dizzying storytelling and some of the 80’s most spectacular animation. Commercially unavailable in the United States due to decades-long rights disputes, you won’t want to miss seeing this influential classic on the big screen, and learning the meaning of ‘proto-culture’ along the way.