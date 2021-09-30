CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Club: MACROSS - DO YOU REMEMBER LOVE? (1984)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdapted with heavy changes in the United States as Robotech, The Super Dimension Fortress Macross is one of Japan’s most unique mecha anime franchises, and the landmark 1984 film Do You Remember Love? is a perfect cross-section of the series’ core elemental triptych: Passionate love triangles, soaring in-universe pop music, and giant transforming robots (which may look familiar, since Macross creator Shoji Kawamori also came up with the look of Optimus Prime and friends). If that sounds like a weird combination, it may prove even more surprising than you think, because Do You Remember Love? is a truly mind-blowing experience, with dizzying storytelling and some of the 80’s most spectacular animation. Commercially unavailable in the United States due to decades-long rights disputes, you won’t want to miss seeing this influential classic on the big screen, and learning the meaning of ‘proto-culture’ along the way.

eugeneweekly.com

Remember Film?

It’s been a minute since Eugene Weekly last checked in on the Eugene Darkroom Group. When we profiled the group in the spring of 2017, EGP was but a fledgling operation in its initial stages of formation. Four years later it has come a long way. The group now has a permanent darkroom facility at Maude Kerns Art Center, a slick website and a strong membership base of roughly two dozen local filmophiles. There’s even an EDG book.
EUGENE, OR
thesoutherneronline.com

Senior Foote shares love of film through Cinema Club

Unlike many teenagers, senior Alaya Foote doesn’t just watch movies — she makes them. Foote is part of the No Comment Film Fellowship, a program sponsored by Warner Brothers that aims to give teenagers skills necessary to be successful in the media industry and in the film production hub of Atlanta.
MOVIES
SFGate

Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film 'You Are Not My Mother' (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section. It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan....
MOVIES
CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation

Canceled does not necessarily mean goodbye. In recent years, TV shows have found new life after being canned by networks, with last-minute and hard-fought saves. For instance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans made their disappointment known in May 2018 when Fox canceled the sitcom — starring Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz) and Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle) — after five seasons. NBC then stepped in to pick up the comedy for season 6 and beyond.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Night Court' Revival With 'Big Bang Theory' Star Gets Big Thumbs up at NBC

The Night Court revival starring original series actor John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch just got some great news. On Friday, NBC gave the show a series order, reports Deadline. This means that at least a few episodes will be produced, and possibly more depending on the show's success. Rauch serves as an executive producer with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt executive producer Dan Rubin.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Rookie’ Bids Farewell To Original Cast Member

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the Season 4 premiere of The Rookie. The Rookie has said farewell to Officer Jackson West. Played by original cast member Titus Makin Jr., the character was killed off in Sunday night’s Season 4 premiere. The Season 3 finale saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Jackson West being kidnapped by Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz (Camille Guaty). The opening scene of the Season 4 premiere saw Lopez and West being forced into getaway cars and Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and others reviewing the security camera footage. Jackson, filmed from behind, was seen struggling...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Neighborhood' Character to Suffer Devastating Loss in Upcoming Episode

The Neighborhood is a comedy, but new showrunner Meg DeLoatch plans to take the series, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, in a more serious direction in Season 4. In the upcoming Oct. 11 episode of the CBS sitcom, Beth Behrs' character Gemma will suffer a miscarriage, inspired by DeLoatch's own experiences. DeLoatch defended using a multi-camera sitcom to tell this story, noting it helps normalize the discussion of a tragedy millions of parents face.
TV SERIES
goodmenproject.com

When They Don’t Love You Back

It is natural for us as humans to seek love, we want to be valued, appreciated, and feel needed. Now, this isn’t something we cannot get but many times it’s about who we want it from and if they are willing to give it to us. Everybody has people in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

