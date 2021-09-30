CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Nathalie

 5 days ago

NATHALIE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cCm0tzV00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

