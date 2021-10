Are you looking for something new to do in Iowa this fall? Try a trip to Anamosa, the weirdly wonderful Pumpkin Capital of Iowa! What other quirky “capitals” are hiding in Iowa besides the Pumpkin Capital? We know about a few of them already – the Flag Capital, for example! The post The State Pumpkin Capital Is Hiding In Small Town Iowa And It’s As Weirdly Wonderful As You’d Expect appeared first on Only In Your State.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO