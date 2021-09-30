The Emergence of K.J. Osborn

It may be an overreaction saying that K.J. Osborn needed an emergence after only one year. Maybe. Is it an even bigger overreaction saying that he had one after just three games? Possibly, but I’ll do it anyway. K.J. was drafted last year mainly to be a returner. As we all know, he did close to nothing in that area as a rookie, which lead the Vikings to use two picks on returners – Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Kene Nwangwu – before signing Dede Westbrook.