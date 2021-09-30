Burlington Daily Weather Forecast
BURLINGTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0