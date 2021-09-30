CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, CO

Burlington Daily Weather Forecast

Burlington Times
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cCm0iWk00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Burlington, CO
