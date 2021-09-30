WIU Application Fee Waiver Oct. 1-31

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – Western Illinois University is waiving the $30 application fee for domestic undergraduate students who apply to WIU (wiu.edu/apply) between Oct. 1-31. High school seniors and transfer students, as well as those applying through the Bachelor of General Studies (BGS) program, who apply for admission to Western for the Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 semesters, will have the application fee waived during the fee waiver month beginning at 12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.