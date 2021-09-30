Jump on Cozad’s cloudy forecast today

(COZAD, NE.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cozad:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



