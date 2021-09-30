Technology Tools for Gathering Student Feedback

The Obermann Center's 2021 Humanities Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) will take place on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00–5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Our 3MT is specially designed to feature the work of UI humanities graduate students. The 3MT event challenges graduate students to articulate their complex research clearly and concisely to non-specialist audiences in three minutes or fewer. The presented research can be a student’s thesis or PhD work, research related to an internship or other outside project, or research pertaining to a specific class. The only requirement is that it is the student’s research and that it has a humanities focus.The winner will receive $250 and directly advance to the campus-wide 3MT final on November 12, 2021. Obermann Humanities 3MT participants may or may not choose to participate in the campus-wide 3MT contest. The winner of the Obermann Humanities 3MT, however, will advance to and be required to participate in the UI finals. Please note that the Graduate College is offering four free workshops to help participants prepare for the 2021 3MT.

