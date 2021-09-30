CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Technology Tools for Gathering Student Feedback

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin this session to learn tools and techniques to gather student feedback using supported academic technologies such as Top Hat, ICON, and Zoom. Participants will learn how these tools can be used in synchronous and asynchronous environments, as well as which tools are better suited for various situations. Whether participants are looking for quick ways to check for understanding or collect more in-depth thoughts on student learning, attendees will be able to gather the information they need to calibrate their teaching.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

BAE Systems Virtual Fall Fair

BAE Systems will be hosting a college fair to promote upcoming internship and early career opportunities. This event will consist of one-on-one networking opportunities, along with program overviews through panels consisting of hiring managers, current/former interns, and recruitment. Join to learn more about what we have planned this summer!
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

TILE Essentials

TILE Essentials is the Center for Teaching’s intensive two-part workshop that focuses on active-learning pedagogies implemented by instructors who teach in TILE (as well as other) classrooms. The workshop will focus on team-based, inquiry-guided teaching and learning. Part I: Friday, Oct. 1, 2 to 4:30 p.m. in Main Library 1022...
EDUCATION
neiuindependent.org

Engine #89 Demonstrates to Students of the College of Business and Technology

For the sixth time in seven years, Engine Company #89 came to the NEIU campus to demonstrate to Pat Delaney’s Operations Management class the functionality of a fire engine. On Wednesday Sept. 1, Capt. Fred Exter and his crew parked the engine in the northeast parking lot and explained to the students a host of topics ranging from hydrant colors and codes to the average psi (pounds per square inch) of water in the hydrant system.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
riverjournalonline.com

How Can a Writing Service Be Used as an Education Tool for Students?

Writing tools provide a great variety of services to students. These include but are not limited to grammar checking, drafting, brainstorming, referencing, plagiarism checks, etc. Although such tools simplify academic writing, they should not be perceived as a way of cheating. In fact, writing services can serve as practical educational tools for students, allowing them to build essential writing skills. Engineering assignment help writers know everything about writing services and explain how exactly they can contribute to student’s academic growth.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uiowa.edu

Obermann Humanities 3-Minute Thesis

The Obermann Center's 2021 Humanities Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) will take place on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00–5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Our 3MT is specially designed to feature the work of UI humanities graduate students. The 3MT event challenges graduate students to articulate their complex research clearly and concisely to non-specialist audiences in three minutes or fewer. The presented research can be a student’s thesis or PhD work, research related to an internship or other outside project, or research pertaining to a specific class. The only requirement is that it is the student’s research and that it has a humanities focus.The winner will receive $250 and directly advance to the campus-wide 3MT final on November 12, 2021. Obermann Humanities 3MT participants may or may not choose to participate in the campus-wide 3MT contest. The winner of the Obermann Humanities 3MT, however, will advance to and be required to participate in the UI finals. Please note that the Graduate College is offering four free workshops to help participants prepare for the 2021 3MT.
COLLEGES
bostonrealestatetimes.com

TAT Announces Scholarship for Architecture Students at Boston’s Wentworth Institute of Technology

CHELSEA, MA – Reflecting its dedication to community impact, the architecture, planning, and interiors leader, The Architectural Team (TAT), has announced an endowed scholarship at Wentworth Institute of Technology (WIT), a leading institution for design education. Known as “The Architectural Team Endowed Scholarship,” this need-based scholarship for students pursuing degrees...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
Current-Argus

Carlsbad school provide students with disabilities with the tools they need to succeed

From flashcards to therapy balls, Carlsbad Municipal Schools have a variety of tools to help students with special needs achieve academic success. Schools across the country use what is known as assistive technologies for students with disabilities or developmental delays. CMS partnered with the New Mexico Technology Assistance Program (NMTAP) to provide students with assistive technology and training for school staff, said Director of Special Education Justin Gossett.
CARLSBAD, NM
uiowa.edu

HACE Virtual Career Fair for College Students and Entry Level Professionals

Looking for an internship or entry-level position with top companies dedicated to hiring Hispanic/Latinx talent? Some of these include Kellog's, Discover, and MorningStar! Attend a three-part series of virtual events that will prepare you to land your next opportunity! You must register for each event separately. The HACE Virtual Career...
JOBS
vt.edu

Graduate student brings unique perspective to technology field

Tara Laughlin ’19 is part of the inaugural cohort of Boeing Graduate Scholars in Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus. During the September 14 groundbreaking ceremony for the Northern Virginia campus, Laughlin who earned her undergraduate degree in computer science and creative technologies, shared her perspective on the importance of diversity in the field of technology.
COLLEGES
News-Topic

technology initiative provides 11,000 computers to students

While the pandemic fast tracked the daily use of laptops in local schools, the county school system has propelled their technology plan into a broader, long-term aim. In a concerted effort to be engaged in emerging technologies, Caldwell County Schools now has enough computers for each student in the county as a part of their one-to-one computing initiative, according to a press release from Caldwell County Schools.
EDUCATION
edsurge.com

How Intuitive Tools Can Make Life Better for Teachers and Students

A teacher’s initial assessment of an edtech tool may focus on such practical concerns as ease of use, integration potential, support and security. However, those responsible for designing education technology must, at all times, strive for something a bit more abstract and decidedly more lofty—improving the lives of their users.
COMPUTERS
uiowa.edu

Koru Mindfulness for College Students

Koru Mindfulness® is an evidence-based curriculum specifically designed for teaching mindfulness, meditation, and stress management to college students and other young adults. The Koru Mindfulness program…. is taught in four weekly 75-minute classes (a brief model to accommodate busy student schedules) is structured with daily homework of a mindfulness log...
EDUCATION
Government Technology

NYC Schools to Use Emotional Screening Tool on Students

(TNS) — New York City public schools will begin to use an emotional screening tool next month to help understand students' social-emotional health amid nearly two years of school closures — participating in remote and hybrid learning during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a recent report by Chalkbeat. Staff...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shawano Leader

AV Systems: How Technology Benefits Modern Students

Education is one of the most important facets of modern society. Students are the workers and leaders of tomorrow. How an individual experiences their education can either benefit their progress in life or be a detriment to it. There are, unfortunately, still many outdated forms of teaching occurring globally, but fortunately we are seeing more and more participation in advantageous technology use. AV systems, such as those from Neets, can transform a learning space from a boring experience to an engaging one. You can read here about their available solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
uiowa.edu

Fall Institute on Teaching with Writing: Session 1

Creating Meaningful Writing Tasks: Breaking Assignments into Smaller Parts. How do we design meaningful formal writing assignments that engage and motivate our students? How do we use smaller writing-to-learn tasks that scaffold and prepare them for those formal assignments as well as inform us instructors how they are learning what we are teaching? How do we build multimodal elements into assignments to expand meaning-making opportunities?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta students gets hands-on experience at Flex Machine Tools

Wapakoneta High School students were able to get hands-on experience in the manufacturing industry. Flex Machine Tools hosted its "Manufacturing Day" on Friday. The event provided students a first-hand look at manufacturing opportunities in their own backyard, while also getting hands-on experiences. "It's something I would like to see the...
WAPAKONETA, OH
okstate.edu

Learning, design and technology doctoral student supports youth through STEM programs

Media Contact: Rachel Eng | Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-8320 | rachel.eng@okstate.edu. Darron Lamkin is pursuing his doctorate in learning, design and technology in hopes of better serving and supporting inner-city youth through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs. Ten years ago, Lamkin founded Class Matters, an organization...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy