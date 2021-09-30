CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Grove, TX

Thursday rain in Orange Grove meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 5 days ago

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Orange Grove Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orange Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cCm03cK00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Orange Grove, TX
