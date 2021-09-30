Goodland Daily Weather Forecast
GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
