Grangeville, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Grangeville

Grangeville Journal
 5 days ago

GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cClzyKz00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

