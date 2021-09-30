Alderson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



