Alderson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
