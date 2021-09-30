A tool to interrogate a new class of drugs
In 2014, the European Medicines Agency approved the drug Tecfidera for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects millions of people worldwide. In multiple sclerosis, inflammation damages the protective myelin insulation around nerves, and the nerves themselves. The active ingredient of Tecfidera is dimethyl fumarate, a compound that is thought to modulate the immune system, thus acting as an anti-inflammatory that alleviates the symptoms of multiple sclerosis.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0