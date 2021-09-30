A tool to interrogate a new class of drugs

In the last few years, an alternative for these cases has emerged: a cell therapy known as CAR-T that collects the T-lymphocytes of these patients, modifies them through genetic engineering in the laboratory and administer them again to the patient so that they attack the cancer more effectively. This strategy has meant a revolution in the treatment of hematological malignancies. This innovative new cellular medicine, also called chimeric antigen receptor T-lymphocyte therapy (CAR-T), is not without problems that can be summarized in the appearance of side effects, cases that are insensitive to the therapy and its high economic cost. Therefore, it would be very important to be able to select which patients are most likely to benefit from the use of CAR-T cells and understand how to improve the healing abilities of these cells.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO