Combining models to improve COVID-19 forecasts

By Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon after the beginning of the pandemic, researchers from the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS) and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) developed a web platform for bundling short-term forecasts of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Germany and Poland with contributions by numerous independent modeling teams. Now, these researchers have published their insights from a systematic evaluation study in the open access journal Nature Communications. The results: Combining different models leads to better predictions, but predictions regarding COVID-19 remain highly challenging.

