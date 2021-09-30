CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, MI

Weather Forecast For Newberry

Newberry Dispatch
 5 days ago

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cClzl6m00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

