Daily Weather Forecast For Nocona
NOCONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
