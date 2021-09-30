CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocona, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Nocona

 5 days ago

NOCONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cClzjLK00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

