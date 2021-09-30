CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Letters: Tim Waters

By Times-Call letters
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongmont citizens have an important opportunity to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for our new mayor. We feel the best choice is Tim Waters. He has proven to be an outstanding Ward 1 City council member. He listens to his constituents, and does the best for most. Tim has a clear vision for our community as a whole. He is an honest leader with much business experience. We have witnessed this for the 25 years we have known him. Please join us in voting for Tim Waters. Mail your ballot in mid-October or vote in person at 515 Coffman St. Oct. 25 – Nov. 2.

