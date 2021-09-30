Piedmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
