CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cle Elum, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Cle Elum

Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 5 days ago

CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0cClzevh00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cle Elum, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
38
Followers
310
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy