Daily Weather Forecast For Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
