Roseau, MN

Thursday rain in Roseau: Ideas to make the most of it

Roseau Daily
 5 days ago

(ROSEAU, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Roseau Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roseau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cClzcAF00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roseau, MN
