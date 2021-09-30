Jump on Grafton’s cloudy forecast today

(GRAFTON, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grafton:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



