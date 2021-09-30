CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jump on Grafton’s cloudy forecast today

Grafton Updates
 5 days ago

(GRAFTON, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grafton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtkrC_0cClzbHW00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grafton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

