Alturas, CA

Weather Forecast For Alturas

Alturas Digest
Alturas Digest
 5 days ago

ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cClzaOn00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Alturas Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

